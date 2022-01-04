Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $70.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,395,000 after purchasing an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.