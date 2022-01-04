Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.94. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

