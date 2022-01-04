Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

NYSE TD opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

