Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

NYSE:COO opened at $421.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.02 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

