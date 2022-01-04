Landshare Price Down 18% This Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Landshare has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $366,139.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00008342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LAND is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,792,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,686 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

