K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $$26.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83.

KBRLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

