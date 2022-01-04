Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Grows By 500.0%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

MEDGF remained flat at $$143.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $143.00.

MEDGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

