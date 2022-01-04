First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.23

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 16496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 165.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

