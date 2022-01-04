Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.79

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.79 and last traded at $135.61, with a volume of 4647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

