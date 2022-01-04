Boston Partners Purchases 4,337 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Boston Partners increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $126,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Kohl’s stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

