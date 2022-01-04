Boston Partners Purchases 3,426,885 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $141,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 28.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 252,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 55,313 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 181,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELY. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.