Timken (NYSE:TKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. Timken announced that it will make capital investments of more than $75 million through early 2022 to expand renewable energy business. Raw material cost inflation, supply chain and customer disruptions as well as pandemic related uncertainties are likely to dent fourth quarter’s margin. Timken’s earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter have undergone downward revisions lately.”

TKR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

TKR traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,043. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Timken by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Timken by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

