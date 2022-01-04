Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $173.11

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $173.11 and last traded at $174.18, with a volume of 81545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.33 and its 200-day moving average is $291.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

