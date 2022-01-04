Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 1446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

