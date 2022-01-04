Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $90.92

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.92, but opened at $93.80. Transcat shares last traded at $93.53, with a volume of 407 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

