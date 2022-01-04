ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $21.34. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 5,659 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $848.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.18.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

