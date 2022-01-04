Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $630.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 578.11, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $657.65 and its 200-day moving average is $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

