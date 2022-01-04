Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.