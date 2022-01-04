Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.