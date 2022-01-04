Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Horizon Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

