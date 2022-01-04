Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,802,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,091,000 after purchasing an additional 660,506 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 172,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.