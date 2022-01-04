Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

