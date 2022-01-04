Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $149,412.44

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $149,412.44 and $24,098.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.31 or 0.08214274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,717.14 or 1.00134677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

