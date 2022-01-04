Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

