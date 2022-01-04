Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,353,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 277,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

