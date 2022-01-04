Swiss National Bank Has $187.68 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of eBay worth $187,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

