Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $36.25 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,927.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,806.18. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

