PFG Advisors Takes $1.05 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

