Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 682.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.