PFG Advisors Has $1.23 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

