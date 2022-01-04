Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.52

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.52 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 1890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.43.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.