D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

