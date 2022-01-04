AIA Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

