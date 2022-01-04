Swiss National Bank Sells 36,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Sherwin-Williams worth $281,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.62.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

