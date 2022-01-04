Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys Shares of 500 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

