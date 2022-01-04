400 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

