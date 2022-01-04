Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

