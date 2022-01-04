Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

