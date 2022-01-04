Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.