Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.