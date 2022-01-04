Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0979

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $726,647.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

