Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post sales of $38.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28.
Shares of EXFY traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 5,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,309. Expensify has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $51.06.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
