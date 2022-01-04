Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post sales of $38.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of EXFY traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 5,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,309. Expensify has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

