$160.24 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post sales of $160.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.89 million. TowneBank reported sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $680.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $642.72 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $642.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after buying an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 15,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.