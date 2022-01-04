Kava Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $729.36 million and $111.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00010655 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00231391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00514465 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00090874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 146,075,607 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

