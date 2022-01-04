Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,287 shares.The stock last traded at $77.76 and had previously closed at $77.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $325,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

