Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 718,850 shares.The stock last traded at $109.21 and had previously closed at $108.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $70,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

