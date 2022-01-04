$90.14 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $90.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.74 million and the highest is $90.55 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $74.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $366.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,071. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

