Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Rises By 58.0%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 5,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,408. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 200.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

