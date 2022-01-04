Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Rises By 58.0%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 5,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,408. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 200.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Read More: What is Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.