OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 482,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. OriginClear has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

