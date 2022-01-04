ABB (NYSE:ABB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ABB has been dealing with high costs and expenses over the past few quarters. High capital expenditures might affect the company’s profitability in the quarters ahead. For 2021, its capital expenditures are expected to be $700 million. Challenges related to supply chain, logistics and higher labor costs remain concerning for the company. Risks related to international exposure might impede its performance. ABB’s earnings estimates have been lowered in the past 60 days. Its shares look overvalued compared to its industry. However, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. It is likely to gain from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise, and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency over time.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 62,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,742. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

